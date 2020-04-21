Breaking News
First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
Wichita Falls amends shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In regular city council meeting Tuesday morning the council voted to amend the shelter-in-place order.

The amendments were made to match the changes made to the Wichita County disaster declaration.

The changes made to the order are as follows:

  • Nurseries can reopen and stores can reopen plant departments as long as customers are kept to 50% of the allowed occupancy.
  • Golfers can be 6 feet apart and on golf courses, with groups of no more than three playing together.
  • Realtors can return to regular business but with precautions such as enforcing the wearing of masks and sanitizing.  Properties may be shown with no more than five people present during the showing.
  • Non-essential businesses allowed delivery and curbside pickup. Storefront still closed.