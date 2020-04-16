Wichita Falls among 35 Red Robin locations temporarily closed due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls location of the national burger chain, Red Robin, is closed until further notice.

Red Robin announced Tuesday they would be temporarily closing 35 corporate restaurants, the majority of which would be mall-based locations.

Thank you for calling Red Robin. Unfortunately, this Red Robin is temporarily closed until the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is over. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, and invite you to visit RedRobin.com to check on updates for this location, or to find a location near you offering to-go or delivery. Please take care of yourself and each other. We hope to serve you soon. — Automated message at Wichita Falls Red Robin

Visit Red Robin’s website to keep track of the latest updates on the Sikes Senter location of Red Robin, and when it will re-open.

