1  of  2
Breaking News
Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Wichita Falls among 35 Red Robin locations temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls location of the national burger chain, Red Robin, is closed until further notice.

Red Robin announced Tuesday they would be temporarily closing 35 corporate restaurants, the majority of which would be mall-based locations.

Thank you for calling Red Robin. Unfortunately, this Red Robin is temporarily closed until the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is over. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, and invite you to visit RedRobin.com to check on updates for this location, or to find a location near you offering to-go or delivery. Please take care of yourself and each other. We hope to serve you soon.

— Automated message at Wichita Falls Red Robin

Visit Red Robin’s website to keep track of the latest updates on the Sikes Senter location of Red Robin, and when it will re-open.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News