Wichita Falls Animal Services Center operating by appointment only

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be operating by appointment only effective immediately due to staffing issues.

The Animal Service Center will reopen to the public for normal operations as soon as staffing levels return to normal, according to a press release sent by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

Individuals who wish to see an animal must schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Individuals wanting to meet an adoptable animal, drop off a stray or reclaim an animal may call

940-761-8894, Monday – Friday, 11:00am to 5:00pm to schedule an appointment.

To view animals housed at Animal Services, click here.

Animal services will not be accepting owner surrendered animals at this time, unless it is an

emergency situation.

Additionally, animal control will be responding to emergency calls only.

Please find the full press release below: