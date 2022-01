WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has temporarily shortened their hours of operation due to staff shortages.

Starting Thursday, January 20, the Animal Services Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Center will be closed on Saturdays.

A press release from the City of Wichita Falls said that normal hours will resume once the staff shortages are over.

For more information, you can call (940) 761-8894.