Licensing your pet with the City can save you lots of time and help keep your pet safe if they should ever go missing.

Carney Porter: Well, a familiar face is joining us in the studio today, Chris Horgen with the City of Wichita Falls. He is joining us now to talk about the latest pet ordinance. Thank you so much for being here.

Chris Horgen: Thank you so much. Thank you. I appreciate it. We’re talking a lot about licensing today and why it’s so important that your pet get licensed with the city, especially in the City of Wichita Falls. It’s- that’s really all we can talk about because that’s-.

Carney Porter: It’s in the limit of here.

Chris Horgen: Your city limits, our governing area there. But it becomes a crucial thing as we continue to talk about ordinances, because it’s really important that pet lovers and pet owners understand what’s legal, what’s not legal, how they need to go. So, so when it comes to licensing, there are some, there are some things that are really important. And number one is that it it gives your pet some safety if your pet gets lost, you know.

Carney Porter: You have that tag.

Chris Horgen: They’re lost, but when they have the tag, it’s so much easier for somebody to look at that tag, call the number. Animal services can look at it. They can look it up. They can say, here’s where it is, and you’ve got your pet back a lot quicker and a lot safer.

Carney Porter: You don’t have to go through all the Facebook groups to find them.

Chris Horgen: Exactly. Another thing is, is the safety, the public safety of it, because to get your tag, your pet, your dog, cat or ferret.

Carney Porter: Ferrets are included.

Chris Horgen: Yes, they have to be- they have to have their rabies vaccination to get that license. So that, in effect, is affecting public safety and making sure that we don’t have rabid animals running around all over the place, or something that gets bit, at least the rabies vaccination helps them not end up being in a bad space.

And also, another really key part here is that it helps the city know how many of- animals we got to get ready for should we have a disaster. So, it’s cheap. It’s $10 a year. If they’re fixed, it’s $30. It’s $30 a year, I believe, yeah $30 if they’re not fixed. So super, super important.

Carney Porter: Yeah. Like you said, if you lose your animal, such an easy process, you could probably have it back within the day, you know? And you don’t have to go through all these- I see all these people looking online on Facebook groups having to find strangers. That is a friend of a friend to find them.

Chris Horgen: Yeah, a lot of shares in there. And you can get up to a three year registration. You can go as far as three years. So clearly unaltered – it’s you know, you just multiply it by three. So if you’re altered, it’s $10 a year, you know, and while you do save money with the three year on the altered, but of course the unaltered, you don’t. So it’s another urge to get your pet fixed.

And a lot of these fees go for programs. And they go to help Animal Services, and the programs they go for are the, you know, education on why we spay and neuter. You know, we want to be responsible pet owners. Good stuff.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. Well, we’ll have all that information on our website if you’d like to learn more. Chris, thank you for being here.

Chris Horgen: Thank you for having me.

Carney Porter: Of course. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.