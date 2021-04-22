Wichita Falls Animal Services employee uses viral fame for good

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls city employee found unexpected fame when Wichita Falls Animal Services spotlighted him on their Facebook page.

Zackry Majewski’s picture with the resident Husky “Sky” was posted on the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Facebook page on April 14 and rapidly start gaining attention from users asking if Majewski was “looking for a home”.

Zackry Majewski at Crunch Fitness

The post quickly became an internet sensation gaining thousands of likes, comments, and shares causing it to go viral. He is now using his new found fame to help the animals.

Majewski and Wichita Falls Animal Services have partnered with Crunch Fitness to host animal adoption fairs in hopes of increasing adoptions and “helping pups find their furever homes”.

If you are interested in adopting a new furry friend head over to Wichita Falls Animal Services Pet Tango page.