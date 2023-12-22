WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Christmas Day nears, folks with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Reclaim Center have an important reminder for gift-givers.

As the center sees an increase in animal adoptions around this time of year, Animal Services officials like Senior Administrator Katherine Moore said that the most important thing to do before gifting a pet for Christmas is to do your research.

“Gifts that are animals are great,” Moore said. “We all love puppies, we all love kittens and big fluffy dogs, stuff like that, but there is more responsibility behind that.”

For example, find out if the person you’re getting the animal for has the means to take care of the animal in the first place.

“You know, the main thing just to remember about that is you know pets are not just gifts,” Moore said. “They are a long-term responsibility. Dogs themselves last 15 to 16 years; I’ve even seen some 20-year-old dogs come across these halls, and that’s just simply because you have to take care of them.”

Responsibilities such as vet bills, food and water, shelter and so much more.

Moore said not doing your research before adopting can have a big impact on not only the animal but the shelters as well.

“Mainly most of our owner-surrenders that we do have in the shelter are returned gifts,” Moore said. “They’ll tell us they got them from a friend, they got them from a neighbor, they got them from a family member, and we’re like ‘Okay are they willing to take them back?’ And, unfortunately, they are not because they were gifts. That plays a big part in our owner surrenders that we have.”

Moore said if you’ve done your research and are sure about getting someone an animal for Christmas, focus on local shelters rather than buying a pet from a pet shop.

“If you’re looking for a pet this season, absolutely think responsibly about the commitment you’re about to make, but maybe adopt from a shelter or a rescue that’s overflowing with animals, instead of shopping for one and spending thousands of dollars.”

All great tips to ensure you and your new furry family member have a very merry Christmas.