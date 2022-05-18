WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although officials with Wichita Falls Animal Services said they tend to expect an increase in the number of animals housed at the reclaim center around this time of year, Animal Services Administrator, Nicki Bacon said they are seeing higher numbers than usual.

Which is why they are waiving adoption fees this week in hopes to bring those numbers down.

When adopting an animal, most families are picking out a new family member that will be with them for a lifetime, but Bacon said sometimes that’s not the case, which can lead to a big problem: overcrowding.

“We’re so overrun right now, we normally don’t fill up these bottom cages here, but we’re having to fill up the bottom,” Bacon said. “Our cats that are in the back, too, that come in as strays or feral cats – it’s filling up back there.”

Bacon said they have even had to start housing additional dogs in large crates simply because they are running out of space.

“Last week we had 19 owner surrenders, and we normally – we don’t have that many in a week, and it’s also the summer months, so it’s getting hotter,” Bacon said.

The heat poses even more of a threat to the animals out on the street, something that Bacon said the community can help with.

“Spaying and neutering your animals, regardless if your animal is an indoor cat or indoor dog that only goes in the back yard to use the restroom,” Bacon said. “At any time, if a feral stray animal comes into your yard or if they accidentally get out that one time, they could, you know, create three litters.”

Bacon said not only can the public help with the overcrowding problem, but you can also help keep these animals fed while they are housed here.

“We can never have too many donations; the more the merrier,” Bacon said. “It helps us help the animals.”

She said they accept monetary donations, as well as food and other pet-related items.

Bacon said all you have to do is come in during operating hours. She said families will be interviewed to decide what type of animals they are looking for.

The waived adoption fees will run through Saturday, May 21.