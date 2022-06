WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center announced they would have to close unexpectedly until Monday.

According to a press release, the Animal Services Center faced an unexpected shortage in staffing. The center will be closed the remainder of Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25.

Normal hours should resume on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will still be taking emergency calls in the field as needed. Find more information here.