Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation creates grant to assist nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Many businesses around Wichita Falls have been affected by the coronavirus, especially nonprofits. To help those organizations, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation has developed a disaster relief fund for nonprofits impacted by COVID-19.

Nonprofits in Wichita, Clay, Archer and Wilbarger counties all qualify.

The WFA Community Foundation is looking to contribute to nonprofits that provide immediate and long term relief to the population in their respective counties.

In times of uncertainty, nonprofits struggle more than others. And that is why the community foundation is providing a helping hand.

“That’s what the community foundation is set up to do,” Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation president Leslie Schaffner said. “Is to be an interface with the community and with our donors to provide assistance where needed. And we felt like this was truly the time that we are in a disaster situation.”

With a declaration of disaster declared for the state of Texas and a shelter-in-place declared for Wichita

County, nonprofits are suffering and in desperate need of donations.

“It’s affected everything,” Child Care Partners executive director Keri Goins said. I mean right now with the children. We’re trying to just…. mostly provide stability for ’em because whether we know it or not our children are being affected by this. It’s trauma for adults, it’s trauma for children so we’re trying to be a safe stable place.

Along with Child Care Partners, other nonprofits hurt by COVID-19 include The Kitchen, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club. Thankfully for them, the grant is not limited to one business.

“We will award multiple grants. We won’t just select one,” Schaffner said.

Some grants have restrictions on what the money can be used for, but businesses can use the disaster relief fund however they see fit.

And they’ll need them for mainly basic necessities.

“A big part of what it would go for right now is food,” Goins said. “Because, for instance, the cost of our milk has pretty much doubled. We typically try to get things locally at the best price possible but right now we’re having to go with bigger distributors to try the get the things that we need every day.”

The community foundation is asking for the community to donate to the foundation. Any gift that is donated will be matched up to twenty thousand dollars.

