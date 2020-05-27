Wichita Falls Area Food Band expanding mobile pantry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced Wednesday they are expanding their mobile pantry by adding two additional locations.

According to a press release, WFAFB credits the expansion to many generous donors and the resources that have been afforded by their extra support.

The new mobile locations will be available beginning in June, and food will be distributed at no cost to the individual receiving it.

Officials said they hope these additional distributions, along with their other regular distributions, can provide relief to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two locations will serve the community at the following locations and times:

3801 Old Jacksboro Highway (Just Store It) First Saturday of the month 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

3164 5th Street (Corner of Seymour Highway and Beverly Drive) Third Tuesday of the month 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.



Visit the WFAFB website for more information.