Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announces holiday match grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced Monday they’ve received $40,000 in donations to fund a holiday match grant.

WFAFB Marketing Director Simon Welch said they received $30,000 from the Beaumont Foundation of America and another $10,000 from an anonymous donor.

Welch every donation made in the month of December will be doubled until the $40,000 match is met, and every dollar donated can provide two meals for those in need in the Wichita Falls area.

The month of December kicks off with Giving Tuesday.

If you’d like to contribute to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, you can do so here.