Wichita Falls Area Food Bank answers New Jerusalem Church’s prayers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a fire damaged New Jerusalem Baptist Church annex and destroyed the food supplies for their food pantry, they weren’t sure what would happen next.

That is when a local Wichita Falls organization stepped up to help in their time of need.

It was the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank who decided to step up and help them, something the church is thankful for.

They thought they might need to cancel the food pantry for January and February, but the food bank decided to lend a helping hand.

“When we heard they lost everything they were actually going to have to cancel the food pantry for January and February and they’ve been such a good partner of ours for so long and they feed so many needy people in the community, we wanted to step up and help them,” Wichita Falls Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said.

A week ago, Reverend Angus Thompson wasn’t sure what the next step for the New Jerusalem food pantry was going to be. But now he is thankful and says they will be able to help more people than ever before.

“I think that we’re probably going to serve more people today than we have been serving in the past and we don’t see a disruption so we don’t have that to worry about and be concerned about so we’re just grateful and we’re just mighty happy,” Thompson said.

That hand helped lift a burden off the people at New Jerusalem.

“We didn’t know what to do or how to do it after losing the food that we had stored down there and losing the clothing,” Thompson said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do towards the end of the month all the food was gone, the clothing was gone, so now the food bank has made it possible that we could continue to provide services.”

The WF Food Bank saw someone in the community in need and stepped up.

“You see the tragedy of the fire and they lost a building that is very sentimental to them it’s a very costly thing, when you see the community come together, not only the church members but the community to show up and support because they want to help not only the church but people in our community,” Nickens said. “It’s really heartwarming to see people come together in Wichita Falls to help those in a time of need.”

They joined forces to make sure nobody in the community relying on the food pantry went hungry.

“I’m happy that those who need the services are going to receive it, and we won’t have a lapse in that and those who have food scarcity, they’re gonna be fed so we are excited about that,” Thompson said.

To get involved in the food pantry, talk with Thompson if they need extra hands at the church. Folks can make donations to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and ask them to go towards helping the New Jerusalem food pantry.