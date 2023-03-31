David O’Neil has been officially appointed as CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Board of Directors for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer.

David O’Neil was appointed by the board to lead the organization as CEO. David previously served the food bank as Director of Philanthropy and then stepped up as Interim CEO in mid-December of 2022.

O’Neil has served on a variety of nonprofit boards, including Austin Habitat for Humanity, the North Texas Area United Way and was board chair of the Brazos Valley Community Foundation.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with our incredible team, stakeholders, and over 180 community partners in our 12-county area to fulfill our mission of uniting our communities to fight hunger with food, education, and advocacy.” O’Neil said. “We have a rich history of being an integral part of feeding those in need in North Texas and I’m honored to be part of the continued fight to end hunger.”

O’Neil graduated from Wichita Falls High School and earned his B.B.A. from Midwestern State University in 1984.

He worked in financial services for 40 years, most recently serving as Region Bank President for Wells Fargo in Central Texas before moving back to Wichita Falls in 2020.

“David has made a lasting impression on the board with his professionalism, intellect, and vision.” Devah Scholl, Chair of the Board of Directors, said. “He has made a tremendous impact during his time at the WFAFB to date, and we have no doubt he will continue this momentum as our new CEO. David possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Food Bank into an even greater, more successful, organization to create a lasting impact in our community.”