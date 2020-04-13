1  of  2
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank asking for donations during match grant to help families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To help families that are financially struggling during the pandemic, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank wants to do its part by asking for donations during a match grant event where every donation they receive will be doubled up to $50,000.

Marketing Director of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Simon Welch said the event will begin on Wednesday, April 15 until Sunday, May 31, and those who are interested in donating can do so at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, WFAFB.org or on their Facebook page.

“Thanks to 2 generous $25,000 challenge grants from the Snell Charitable Foundation and the Guinn Foundation respectively, starting Wednesday April 15th to May 31st 2020, every donation will be doubled up to $50,000 as we work toward ending hunger in our area and feeding those most affected by Covid-19,” Welch said.

