Wichita Falls Area Food Bank asks for donations to aid children meal programs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your donations.

With school suspensions and extended spring breaks, some children may not receive the same school meals at home.

The WFAFB has partnered with several organizations to deliver lunches to children’s programs like the Boys and Girls Club. And with immediate needs because of COVID-19 related cancelations, WFAFB accepts all donations but would prefer monetary donations to buy exactly what citizens need.

“So our power pack program that usually goes out on Fridays provides supplemental meals to kids,” CEO of WFAFB Kara Nickens said. “We are going to add additional foods to that cause we know they’re not gonna have some of those school meals that they’re used to. So we are gonna need help and assistance in paying for that food and then getting them to distribution sites.”

WFAFB will be distributing food at New Jerusalem Baptist on March 28.

United Regional Health Care will be doing health screens there as well.

Anyone can sign up for WFAFB assistance by calling or visiting their website. WFAFB is also accepting volunteers to help them process food in their warehouse.

