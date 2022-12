WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned.

In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’.

The Food Bank said David O’Neil, who previously held the position of Director of Philanthropy at the Food Bank, is named the interim CEO.