Wichita Falls Area Food Bank faces budget concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank continues to face challenge after challenge to meets the needs of the hungry.

The food bank is facing a supply and demand crisis. The supply of food is running low while the demand for food is steadily increasing.

WFAFB officials say they used to distribute about 225,000 lbs of food in a month. Now it’s grown to around 400,000 pounds of food per month. The food bank has had to turn to purchasing food to meet their needs which puts a further strain on the budget. Even when they pay for food, shipping delays stretch into days, weeks and months.

“We placed several orders last week and we’re already being told that food will not be here until September or October,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said. “We have got to keep money coming in so that we can keep these orders coming because it’s just going continue to be a lag and a delay in getting the food here.”

There are other needs besides food on the shelves.

“Whether you can do monetary donations, you can drop off a donation at the food bank. If you want to volunteer, we really need volunteers, especially at our mobile pantries. We’re seeing a huge demand at those. We had a mobile pantry yesterday that started at 9 and people had started lining up at 7:30 a.m. just to get food,” Nickens said.

“The volunteers, it’s a constant need for them. I mean this stuff isn’t gonna put itself up. The need is great for them,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank employee Vincent Reed said.

With a small number of employees and volunteers, the food bank has received an anonymous grant to hire temporary workers. More workers means more hands on deck to get food to the people that need it.

“It’s a big help for everybody in town,” Wichita Falls resident Terry Haws said.

“When we don’t have the food stamps it just helps us out at the end of the month when we need food,” Wichita Falls resident Dustin Westbrook said.

Even with food constraints and budget woes, the food bank is still using multiple avenues to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.