Wichita Falls Area Food Bank gives out 1.2 million pounds of food more in 2020 than previous year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s no surprise the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank stayed busy in 2020.

“There’s lines of cars just going down the highway, or the street it’s on,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Fund Development Director Ronna Prickett said.

Like, really busy.

“4.2 million pounds of food in our 12 county area,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said.

That’s 1.2 million pounds more than 2020.

“Just from you know, mid-march to the end of the year to see 1.2 million pounds, it was incredible,” Nickens said.

But closures and lay-offs became normal during the pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic, would’ve never expected to see such a dramatic increase,” Nickens said.

Forcing the food bank to add 5 mobile pantry sites, which brought the total to 11.

“We had no idea we would be serving so many people, so many new faces,” Prickett said.

Sorting and distributing millions of pounds of food added the need for resources, volunteers, and stretched the food bank staff thin.

But the staff never wavered during the pandemic.

“They were right in the mix, right out there with the community and they wouldn’t back off, they wanted to make sure they were out there,” Nickens said.

Now in 2021, Nickens and the rest of the crew are hopeful for a return to normalcy.

But after the year we all just had, she’s also hoping continued community support can sustain them.

Because although 2020 is over, the pandemic still continues into 2021.

“I think at least through the first quarter, maybe the first half, we’re going to see an incredible need in our community,” Nickens said.

Day-to-day operation might still feel like 2020 for the time being, but after a year like that, they’ll be ready for any improvement.

For more on mobile pantry’s, how to donate or volunteer and more, click here!