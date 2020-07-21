Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hiring temporary employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is currently seeking temporary employees to help in the warehouse.

With the unprecedented need for WFAFB services, officials are seeking to fill five full-time positions to help community members in need.

The positions are scheduled for 40 hours a week, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you are interested in this position, you’re invited to fill out an application in person at 1230 Midwestern Parkway or download an application here.

Please find the full press release from the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank below: