Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosts food distribution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting an emergency food distribution tomorrow to help those in need.

The WFAFB works hard to bring its vision of hunger-free communities to life.

By hosting events like tomorrow’s food drive they help ensure that everyone gets fed and while they normally hold mobile food distribution events. Food Bank Marketing Director Simon Welch said they are doing things a little different tomorrow.

“I say that because normally we don’t have distributions from our building and we just want to make sure that everyone gets fed and that everybody has some food. We’ve been extraordinarily blessed with support so we want to make sure we pass that on,” said Welch.

Those attending tomorrow’s food drive will leave with food such as milk, eggs, watermelons, canned goods, and meat products. Donors and volunteers make events like these possible.

The food distribution will take place tomorrow, June 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the food bank located at 1230 Midwestern Parkway. The event is open to everyone.

