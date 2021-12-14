Wichita Falls Area Food Bank looks to double their help with their holiday match grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season can be a trying time for many to make ends meet and buy those necessities such as food.

That’s why our local food bank works around the clock to continue meeting that need in our community and there’s a big way the community can help them out.

Three local foundations donated a combined $75,000 to the food bank and for this entire month, every donation you make will be doubled until a $150,000 match is met. Something the food bank said will do wonders for those in need in our community.

Simon Welch of the Wichita Falls Area Food bank said he knows firsthand how hard this time of year can be for so many.

“When I was a kid I required the use of not a mobile pantry but a pantry, I had two sisters and my mom went out and we had to go to a pantry. She had three jobs and it was hard for her to support us,” Welch said.

That’s why he knows this years holiday grant, their biggest one to date, will continue to help the food bank bridge the hunger gap in our community

“The fact that the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, the Fain Foundation and the Bryan Edwards Foundation all combined $25,000 each to make this $75,000 grant was amazing. We’ve never seen anything like this we’ve. Never had a match this large. It was just like, astounding to hear this come through the pipeline but then for our community support to come in and help us match this, we cant thank our community enough,” Welch said.

Welch said the pandemic has pushed many families into needing food assistance at a rate they’ve never seen before.

“But right now with school about to be out, the parents are going to have to figure out how to feed their children so with the money that we get from match grants and donations in general, we can use that to then purchase food to help out,” Welch said.

For every donation made during the month of December, it’s then doubled, which in turn doubles the help for our neighbors in need.

“It breaks my heart every day to see that we have lines that long but that’s why we’re here. We’re here to help out folks and make sure that they’re fed. We don’t care about your circumstances. We just want to make sure that through one our distributions or one of our pantry’s you can get groceries to feed your family,” Welch said.

Groceries to feed the thousands across Texoma simply needing help with their next meal.

There’s still plenty of time to donate to the food bank this month. You can make a donation online to the foodbank here.

You can also donate over the phone at (940)-766-2322. Donations can also be made by mail or dropping them off at the food bank at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302