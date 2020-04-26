Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry feeds families at New Jerusalem Baptist Church

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held its mobile pantry at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Every fourth Saturday, New Jerusalem hosts its mobile food pantry. New Jerusalem officials said that they have seen a rise in households needing donations since the shelter in place order was implemented by Wichita County.

New Jerusalem also said they enjoy being able to feed families, especially during this tough time,

and they will continue to do so as long as they have food.

“When we do it, it’s like the end of the month. And just about everyone’s income is expired and the food supply is low. And so we do it just in the nick of time I feel like. Because it helps get them through the end of the month,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church volunteer Barbara Sapp said.

United Regional Health Care System sponsored this food drive. WFAFB is always taking volunteers as well. To find out how to sign up, click here.