1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry feeds families at New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held its mobile pantry at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Every fourth Saturday, New Jerusalem hosts its mobile food pantry. New Jerusalem officials said that they have seen a rise in households needing donations since the shelter in place order was implemented by Wichita County.

New Jerusalem also said they enjoy being able to feed families, especially during this tough time,
and they will continue to do so as long as they have food.

“When we do it, it’s like the end of the month. And just about everyone’s income is expired and the food supply is low. And so we do it just in the nick of time I feel like. Because it helps get them through the end of the month,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church volunteer Barbara Sapp said.

United Regional Health Care System sponsored this food drive. WFAFB is always taking volunteers as well. To find out how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News