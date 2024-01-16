WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced the cancellation of their mobile pantry for Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The mobile pantry scheduled for Tuesday at Legacy Church of God was canceled Tuesday morning around 8:45 a.m.

There will still be the regularly scheduled mobile pantry for Wednesday, January 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Midtown Manor on Burnett Street.

Coming off the holiday season, the food bank has asked for more donations from the community to help out our neighbors in need.

From now until Monday, February 12, you can donate at the United Supermarkets in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett by dropping non-perishable food items in the bins right at the front doors.

This food drive is part of our Tackle Hunger campaign, and you can show support for the community as well as either our morning or evening news teams with your donations.