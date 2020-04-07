Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Thursday, April 9, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry will provide meals and hygiene kits to people who can’t get to the actual food pantry or to the grocery store.



The pantry will be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The mobile pantry will also be providing meals and hygiene kits on the following dates below.

April 9, City View Baptist Church 3400 Old Iowa Park Road 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3400 Old Iowa Park Road 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 15, Midtown Manor 400 Burnett St. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

400 Burnett St. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 17, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 809 Harding 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

809 Harding 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 22, Ben Donnell Housing Center 115 E. Wichita St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

115 E. Wichita St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 25, New Jerusalem Baptist Church 1400 Borton Ln. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1400 Borton Ln. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 28, Mill St. Housing Center 1300 N. Mill St. 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

