Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry schedule

The Wichita Falls Food Bank Power Pak 4 Kids Program_-8172921273066959457

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Thursday, April 9, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry will provide meals and hygiene kits to people who can’t get to the actual food pantry or to the grocery store.

The pantry will be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The mobile pantry will also be providing meals and hygiene kits on the following dates below.

  • April 9, City View Baptist Church 3400 Old Iowa Park Road 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 15, Midtown Manor 400 Burnett St. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • April 17, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 809 Harding 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 22, Ben Donnell Housing Center 115 E. Wichita St. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 25, New Jerusalem Baptist Church 1400 Borton Ln. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • April 28, Mill St. Housing Center 1300 N. Mill St. 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on this click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

