WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be distributing free shelf-stable and fresh food Thursday at City View Baptist Church from 2-4 p.m.

If you are unable to make it Friday, the mobile pantry will be at Just Store It Saturday located at 3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy from 9am-11am.

WFAFB will be distributing a food box, produce, and frozen items. Clients will be allowed to pick up for other families.