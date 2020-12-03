Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives $40,000 in donations, seeks to match that amount in donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In these times when there has never been a greater demand for meals for those in need, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has an opportunity to double down on providing that nourishment.

Thanks to a $30 thousand grant from the Beaumont Foundation and another $10 thousand grant from an anonymous donor and people can match those donations yourself.

Every dollar donated to the food bank this month will be matched until they reach the match grants total.

Every dollar donated provides two meals to local residents.

“The last probably four to six weeks we’ve seen the need increase and I think that’s going to continue through the end of this year and on so we really need the funds to purchase food to make sure that our neighbors in need have what they need to get through the holiday season and beyond,” Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank executive director, said.

To donate so they can get every dollar of these grants, you can drop by their office at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, drop it in the mail or donate through their website.