Wichita Falls Area Food Bank seeking volunteers for distribution site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help them fight hunger as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Volunteers are needed at the main WFAFB facility as well as mobile pantry sites.

Mobile pantry sites will be drive-thru with minimal contact, and masks will be provided.

Volunteer times are Monday thru Friday, with a first shift from 9 a.m. to noon and a second shift from 1 p.m to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering and would like more information or to register, click here or call (940) 766-2322.

View the full press release from WFAFB below: