Wichita Falls Area Food Bank thrives despite countrywide shortage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Over 200 pantries across the nation have reported they will have a six to eight billion pound shortage for the next twelve months.

And with federal food assistance programs set to expire that number could grow.

“Before the pandemic, there was 35 million people that were facing hunger in America, we project that now it may be up to 50 million people,” American Food Bank Zuani Villarreal said.

But here at home, the community has really banded together to assist the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

“We have gotten a lot of generous donations from the community and we are just working on trying to sort it out as fast as we can so we can put it out to our mobile pantries and send it out to our pantries in the area, ” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Marketing Director Simon Welch said.

Marketing Director Simon Welch said the food bank did see its fair share of shortages earlier in the year.

“In the beginning of the pandemic was difficult and with cases surging i wouldn’t be surprised if that kind of happens again but luckily we have been able to hold things back and keep a stock pile,” Welch said

And as we enter the holiday season, volunteers are rushing to organize donations that are still coming in as quickly as possible.

“It’s going well and we just relish the support we are getting from the community and I hope they continue to support us and bare fellow community members in need,” Welch said.

And to continue helping those in need in the community a bite at a time.