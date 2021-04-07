Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to offer COVID-19 vaccines at mobile pantry locations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is partnering with United Regional to get vaccinces to the public.

Starting Thursday, April 8, residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine WFAFB Mobile Pantry locations. The first location set to have vaccines is City View Baptist Church. Vaccines will be given from 2-4 p.m.

There is no out of pocket expense for the vaccine. Patients will need to provide basic demographic information such as date of birth, sex and race.

Patients will need to wait 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered to watch for any reactions, but they can wait in their cars.

If a second dose is required, it will be administered at the same location the following month or the client will be scheduled to follow up at a transition clinic.

Find the full list of vaccine date and times below:

• 4/8 – City View Baptist Church from 2p-4p

• 4/16 – Mt Pleasant Baptist Church from 230p-4p

• 4/20 – Legacy Church of God from 930a-1130a

• 4/21 – Midtown Manor from 10a-12a

• 4/27 – Mills Street from 230p-4p

• 4/28 – Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1p-3p

• 5/1 – Just Store It from 9a-11a

• 5/13 – City View Baptist Church from 2p-4p

• 5/18 – Legacy Church of God from 930a-1130a

• 5/19 – Midtown Manor from 10a-12a

• 5/21 – Mt Pleasant Baptist Church from 230p-4p

• 5/25 – Mills Street from 230p-4p

• 5/26 – Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1p-3p