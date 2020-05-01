Wichita Falls area Public Housing to receive $852,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Senator John Cornyn announced Friday Public Housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in Texoma received several federal grants totaling $851,844 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs.

The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Senator John Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Wichita Falls area an important priority during the outbreak.”

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.