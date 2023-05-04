WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a fan of photography and art, the Wichita Falls Art Association’s Gallery has a new show for you to check out all month long.

Wednesday, May 3, was the opening reception for the Association’s photography show, and our own Dylan Jimenez had pictures there on display, as well.

Photographers from all across the area have their work on display, which can be seen inside the historic Holt downtown.

Photographers said this is a great way to appreciate the art form and learn about the talented artists right here in our community.