WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking to get creative, the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University is hosting several art shops this summer.

The first workshop of the season is Thursday night, June 8, for Cyanotype printing, which is a photographic process created by exposing paper to chemicals that makes the paper sensitive to ultraviolet light and turns it blue when exposed.

Education Coordinator Sarah Griego said it’s an easy process that anyone can do if they’re interested in learning about art.

“One of the goals for these workshops is to get people into the museums and feel a little bit more comfortable about visiting an art museum and participating in art to spark an interest or curiosity and imagination within artwork,” Griego said.

The workshop is Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.

It’s free for all ages and anybody in the community who wants to attend. You don’t have to bring anything, as all supplies will be provided.