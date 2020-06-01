Wichita Falls Arts Council begins summer camp registration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is beginning registration and enrollment for in-person art camps and classes for the 2020 summer.

Summer classes will include Anime for everyone and drawing and watercolor

Summer camps will include Beginner anime, Advanced anime, Kawaii, and watercolor animals.

Our guests and students are top priority and we will take all precautions to keep everyone

healthy and safe; including keeping class sizes limited, accommodating for all social distance

guidelines, and disinfecting/sanitizing the supplies, classrooms, and buildings.

All classes and camps will be held at The Kemp Center for the Arts,1300 Lamar st. registration for summer kids’ classes and camps is now available online as well as individual class and camp information at www.artscouncilwf.org.