Wichita Falls Association of Realtors celebrates 100 years in the Wichita Falls community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Association of Realtors turned the big one 100 Tuesday and it called for a celebration.

The WFAR was one of the 13 founding boards of the Texas Association of Realtors.

It became an official organization in November of 1921 and is among the oldest realtors association in the state.

The association received a proclamation from the city of Wichita Falls and president of the association, Cheyenne Friend, said after difficult times this past year, she and her team are glad to still be in this community going strong.

“It’s a huge celebration for Wichita Falls itself but also our board here and a lot of people cant claim that they’ve made it one hundred years but us realtors have and so it’s truly awesome,” Friend said.

Friend and her colleagues say they hope to remain in the Wichita Falls community for many more years to come.