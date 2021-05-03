Wichita Falls attorney announces bid for 13th district congressional seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls attorney and daughter-in-law to broadcast legend Joe Brown has launched her 2022 congressional campaign.

Kathleen Brown, who will be running as a Democrat, is vying to represent Texas’s 13th Congressional District, a position currently held by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas). Brown plans to officially announce her candidacy on June 1 at 10 am at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU under the outdoor Priddy Pavillion.

According to her website, Brown has practiced in the North Texas area for more than 14 years focusing on family law, personal injury and wrongful death claims, and civil & probate litigation. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Legal Jurisprudence from the University of Houston, in 1999.

She is also the daughter-in-law of the late Joe Brown. The broadcast legend was the farm director at KFDX-TV in 1964, serving as the host of ‘RFD-3’, an early morning agricultural news and information program.

In Texas, the filing deadline to run in the 2022 midterm elections is December 13, 2021, by 6 p.m.