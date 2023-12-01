WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A well-known Wichita Falls attorney is suspended from practicing law by a state bar grievance committee.

Bruce Harris, who also served in the past as chair of the Wichita County Republican Party, is suspended from practicing law in Texas for a year, beginning today, December 1, 2023, and will be on probation for a period of time after that.

A state bar grievance committee found Harris in default for failing to respond or appear to answer to a complaint filed by a client.

The panel found that in 2020 he was paid $1,500 and failed to communicate and explain matters connected to the DWI case to the client and this constituted professional misconduct on his part.

If Harris does not comply with the terms of the probated suspension, he can be barred from practicing law until November 20, 2025.

The suspension judgment requires Harris to surrender his license to practice law and notify all current clients of his suspension and return any unearned money owed to them.

He must also notify each judge of any courts where he has cases pending of the suspension.

In addition to serving as Republican Party chair, Harris served on several city boards, as city attorney and municipal judge in Electra, an instructor at Vernon College and ran for Wichita Falls City Council.