Wichita Falls Ballet Theater to hold pop-up ‘The Nutcracker’ excerpts at Sikes Senter Mall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Ballet Theater will perform dancing excerpts from acts one and two of their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” during a pop-up event they will be having throughout the holiday season.

The performance will kick off this Friday, November 20 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Sikes Senter Mall in the former Justice storefront.

If you can’t make it on Friday, no need to worry as there will be additional performances Saturday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Please find the full schedule of pop-up performances below:

Friday, November 20 — 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 — 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 27 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, November 27 — 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 — 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for any additional dates and times added to the performance schedule.