Wichita Falls Ballet Theater to hold pop-up ‘The Nutcracker’ excerpts at Sikes Senter Mall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Ballet Theater will perform dancing excerpts from acts one and two of their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” during a pop-up event they will be having throughout the holiday season.

The performance will kick off this Friday, November 20 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Sikes Senter Mall in the former Justice storefront.

If you can’t make it on Friday, no need to worry as there will be additional performances Saturday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Please find the full schedule of pop-up performances below:

  • Friday, November 20 — 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 21 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 21 — 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, November 27 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Friday, November 27 — 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 28 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 28 — 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 5 — 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for any additional dates and times added to the performance schedule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News