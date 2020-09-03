Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre cancels live Nutcracker performance amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre announced Monday the cancellation of the live performances of The Nutcracker in December 2020.

In a Facebook post, officials said safety concerns for patrons, staff, company, cast and crew was the main factor behind their decision.

The post went on to say that current public health guidelines would not allow for their dancers to safely partner with each other and drastically change the quality of the performance.

The performances were originally scheduled for December 4 -5 at Memorial Auditorium.

WFBT officials said they are hopeful the two performances scheduled for Spring 2021 will continue as planned.

WFBT officials also announced that a previously recorded 2019 performance of The Nutcracker will be televised on KFDX and Texoma’s Fox.

The WFBT Board of Directors and staff said they are committed to keeping the 58-season history of ballet in the community alive and are actively seeking new avenues to accomplish that goal.

The dates and times for the airing of the program have yet to be determined, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates when air dates and times are announced.