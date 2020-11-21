Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre performs Nutcracker pop up show in Sikes Senter Mall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This is the first weekend of the Nutcracker Pop Up Show by Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre.

The theatre company is hosting its annual performance in the Sikes Senter Mall in the former Justice storefront.

Ballet officials said they had to rethink the 58-year tradition of the Nutcracker to make it safe for dancers and the audience, and they thought the former Justice storefront was the perfect place.

“It’s a glass front so it’s kind of like we’re in a fishbowl,” Mishic Liberatore, Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre Artistic Director, said. “The dancers can be masked, the audience is on the outside, they can be socially distanced. So we decided we would do a short and sweet version of the nutcracker.”

The performances last about 30 to 45 minutes. Here is a list of when the next performances are: