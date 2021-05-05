Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre to hold first in-person show since 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with the family and out of the heat, then you’re in luck!

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is hosting its first in-person show in more than a year this weekend at Memorial Auditorium.

On Saturday, you’ll be able to watch a full production of Cinderella. Artistic Director, Mishic Liberatore said they are excited about this performance because they haven’t been on a stage in front of a crowd in quite some time.

“The first day I walked into the theatre and saw everything and the crew here and the sets being hung it was like we were home and so it was really emotional and I think that the dancers are feeling the same,” Liberatore said.

You can catch Cinderella this Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are available and range from $15 up to $35, depending on the seating you want.

To purchase tickets, click here.