Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre to hold first in-person show since 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with the family and out of the heat, then you’re in luck!

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is hosting its first in-person show in more than a year this weekend at Memorial Auditorium.

On Saturday, you’ll be able to watch a full production of Cinderella. Artistic Director, Mishic Liberatore said they are excited about this performance because they haven’t been on a stage in front of a crowd in quite some time.

“The first day I walked into the theatre and saw everything and the crew here and the sets being hung it was like we were home and so it was really emotional and I think that the dancers are feeling the same,” Liberatore said.

You can catch Cinderella this Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are available and range from $15 up to $35, depending on the seating you want.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News