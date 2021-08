WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Barber Academy is offering $1 haircuts to celebrate three years of business in the community.

The special lasts from August 3 to August 11. The academy’s address is 1108 8th Street.

This isn’t the first time the business offered low-cost haircuts to the community. Shortly after opening three years ago, the Wichita Falls Barber Academy offered free haircuts to kids heading back to school.