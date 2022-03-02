WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Barbershops are a staple in our communities, but, of course, before one can call themselves a barber, they have to obtain a barber’s license. Luckily, there’s a barber academy right here in Wichita Falls that allows future barbers to do just that.

“I started out in this business as cutting kids at the first haircut and watching them go graduate high school – so it’s very rewarding, a very rewarding business,” owner of the Wichita Falls Barber Academy, Byron Lacy, said.

Those relationships and sense of pride are two of the reasons Byron Lacy chose to become a barber, but it was when he stepped foot inside of a barber academy that he knew he wanted to open one himself.

“When I decided to come back to Wichita Falls to start this, I knew there was a demand for it, I knew that there was a void for it that needed to be filled, and so that’s what drove me to come back to Wichita Falls and do this,” Lacy said.

And so he did. After having to go to Dallas to obtain his barber license, Lacy began working on bringing the Wichita Falls Barber Academy to life. Upon its opening in 2018, it’s still the only Barber Academy in Wichita County.

“I want to make sure that they know the business as well, so when they come to get training from me, I’m going to teach them more than just haircutting,” Lacy said. “I want them to know the ins and outs of the business, what to expect, what not to do – the do’s and don’ts of it.”

Lacy said being able to make barbering accessible for those interested in the craft is the best part because once you pick up a pair of clippers, the opportunities are endless.

“I feel great to just see barbers go out and people from the Barber Shack, and things of that nature, that came through this school now own their own shop,” Lacy said.

To obtain a barber license, you need one thousand clock hours, which Lacy said usually takes anywhere from eight months to a year. In that time he said you’ll learn skills and form relationships that will be lifelong.

“Barbers are more than just barbers,” Lacy said. “We’re almost like counselors; a lot of guys come in or women or whoever the customer may be and just pour out, so a lot of times they come for funerals, weddings, birthday parties, so you’re more than just their barber – you’re almost a part of their family.”

Lacy invites anyone to step inside the Wichita Falls Barber Academy, either as a student or maybe even a customer, you’ll always be welcomed.

For more information on the Wichita Falls Barber Academy, click here.