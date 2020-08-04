Wichita Falls becomes home for new gym Crunch Fitness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls will be the home of a new gym called Crunch Fitness and will be located at 3007 Garnett Avenue in the old Golds Gym building.
The gym will have classes available for members which include:
- cardio, weights, and machines
- heavyweights
- group fitness classes
- advanced HIIT classes
- power half-hour circuit training
- personal training
- free crunch one kickoff
- locker rooms with showers
- Crunch live online workouts
- Hydromassage
- tanning
- online nutrition program