Wichita Falls becomes home for new gym Crunch Fitness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls will be the home of a new gym called Crunch Fitness and will be located at 3007 Garnett Avenue in the old Golds Gym building.

The gym will have classes available for members which include:

  • cardio, weights, and machines
  • heavyweights
  • group fitness classes
  • advanced HIIT classes
  • power half-hour circuit training
  • personal training
  • free crunch one kickoff
  • locker rooms with showers
  • Crunch live online workouts
  • Hydromassage
  • tanning
  • online nutrition program

