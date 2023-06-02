WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are investigating an armed burglary of an apartment in Wichita Falls that seems more like it came from a horror movie than a police report.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Reserves at Maplewood on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, just after 11 a.m., in reference to a burglary.

Sgt. Eipper said a male and female were inside an apartment when they heard a loud noise as someone attempted to kick in the door.

According to authorities, the female victim barricaded herself in another room and the male victim opened the door, where he was met by a Black male, who forced his way into the apartment and placed the barrel of a gun under the male victim’s chin.

The male victim told police he then stabbed the intruder, then fled the scene to call for help.

Responding officers spoke with the female version as well, who said when she left the room she’d barricaded herself in, the male victim was gone.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

According to Sgt. Eipper, the female victim then told police that when she came out of the room, several male subjects were in the living room, all wearing masks, hoodies, and gloves, each holding a handgun.

The female victim told police the intruders began searching the apartment, searching cabinets and drawers. She said she recognized one of the masked invaders, and when she yelled his name, everyone fled from the scene.

The apartment manager told police he saw two Black males get into a white SUV and flee from the area. Sgt. Eipper said officers believe they’ve located the suspect vehicle. However, they said they haven’t made an arrest yet.

According to Sgt. Eipper, as many as six suspects could have been involved in the burglary.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.