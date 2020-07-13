Wichita Falls BLM Movement members discuss petition preview

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Confederate statues and monuments are being called to be taken down across the country and that’s no different here in Wichita Falls.

Members of the Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter Movement released a statement Saturday announcing plans to gather signatures for a petition to remove the confederate statue on the lawn of city hall.

So, Sunday they expressed the reasoning behind the push to remove the statue.

The statue was erected in 1934 by the United Daughters of Confederacy and has engraved “in memory of the sons of the Southland”.

Now local Wichitans, including Rachelynn Anthony and Gina Waters are questioning the reason for the statue, considering Wichita Falls was officially established 11 years after the end of the civil war.

Anthony and Waters want city leadership to know they aren’t slowing down.

“Just let the city know we’re not going away, they can ignore us all they want, we’re not going away,” Anthony said.

“No matter what way you try to spin it the narrative, the confederacy stands for what it stands for,” Waters said. “You can’t spin the narrative and make it seem like it’s something pride, when pride should not consist of hate.”

Although they are wanting to avoid crowds, organizers hope to see people come out to support the petition, or even to educate themselves on the issues.

Members of the Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter Movement will be on the east lawn of the Memorial Auditorium from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.