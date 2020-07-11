Wichita Falls BLM releases statement about petition demanding removal of Confederate statue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter movement have released a statement Saturday about their plan to gather signatures Monday to petition the removal of the Confederate statue at Memorial Auditorium.

While organizers will be outside Memorial Auditorium on the east lawn from 10 a.m.—8 p.m., they said this is not a protest or a demonstration, so they are not encouraging crowds.

“We ask that those planning on signing the petition arrive wearing masks, and we encourage them not to loiter so that all citizens who would like to sign can do so both safely and legally,” they stated.

There is a Facebook event for the gathering, and officials encourage Texomans to participate and share the event to reach as many as possible.

“We invite any and all citizens that share our commitment to change in Wichita Falls to visit us on the east lawn of the Memorial Auditorium any time on Monday,” officials stated.

The petition comes after international, national and local protests began following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was allegedly murdered by police officers who have been charged in his death.

“Citizens of Wichita Falls began protesting over a month ago and have yet to receive any actual response from local government or police officials,” the statement reads. “We believe that the monument’s removal would directly reflect a will from our city’s elected officials to listen to their community’s concerns and move forward and away from the legacy of racism that the monument helps to instill.”

Texoma’s Homepage will speak with the organizers on Sunday about their hope for the petition and the change they want to see in the Texoma community.

There will be other opportunities to sign the petition for those unable to go Monday, so for any information about the petition or the local movement, Texomans can contact Rachelynn Anthony or Gina Waters at wichitafallsblm@gmail.com.

Read the full statement below.