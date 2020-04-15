1  of  2
WFPD searching for missing 14-year-old overnight

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL)—The Wichita Falls Police Department are attempting to locate a juvenile that went missing overnight.

David Steven Koetter has been missing since Tuesday night and was last seen between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. He was last seen by his parents leaving their home at #5 Lori lane on Tuesday night.

David is a 14-year-old male 5’7” 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes possibly wearing a desert camo jacket, blue jeans, and blue or black shoes. He was last seen walking with a blue heeler dog in the area of Sheppard AFB.

If you have any information on Davids whereabouts that can help locate him please call WFPD at 940-720-5000.

