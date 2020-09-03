Wichita Falls Brewing Company nominated for Texas Downtown Association Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Downtown Wichita Falls business is a finalist in Texas Downtown Association Awards.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development submitted an application for The Wichita Falls Brewing Company. The Wichita Falls Brewing Company was nominated for “Best Commercial Interior” 2020 President’s Award.

According to Downtown Wichita Falls Development, they were notified Wednesday that The Wichita Falls Brewing Company was named a finalist in the “Over 50,000 Population” category.

There are two other finalists in the same category, Second Story Coworking in Midland and Maverick Whiskey of San Antonio.

Winners will be announced October 26 through October 30.