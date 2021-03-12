Wichita Falls Brewing Company to host Downtown Dash 5K, ‘socially distant social’ to follow

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Brewing Company is looking to bring early St. Patrick’s Day spirit to downtown Wichita Falls with their Downtown Dash 5K and Socially Distant Social.

The Downtown Dash 5K will begin at noon on Saturday, March 13. Packet pick-up for participants begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Runners are encouraged to channel their St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days early and dress in green from head to toe.

All participants will receive a custom race shirt and participants over the age of 21 will receive one beer ticket redeemable at Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

The run will begin at Wichita Falls Brewing Company, located at 701 Indiana Avenue, then head down Indiana and onto the Circle Trail, around to the falls and back to the start.

You can register online to participate. Registration is $20, or $25 if you want a t-shirt from the event.

Following the 5K, a socially distant social will happen, and participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.